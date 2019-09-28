Musings —09.28.2019 10:00 PM—
And if you vote for his party, you are condoning racism. It’s that simple.
Justin Trudeau. What an embarrassment. He is #NotAsAdvertised. pic.twitter.com/7UwMGH5iR8
— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) September 28, 2019
All people change in life, hopefully for the better. I can understand why Trudeau was embarrassed and said nothing as a Liberal candidate and then as MP for Papineau.
But when you aspire to lead your party– and ultimately the nation — you have a special duty to be straight with those you hope to represent. Trudeau failed in that duty.
Do I think Trudeau in 2019 is racist? No. But he has miserably failed the obligations test he owed to all Canadians. He’s the leader of our country. He should have come forward as soon as he became leader, apologized and immediately worked to heal wounds and divisions, along with making amends. He quite deliberately didn’t do that. That’s precisely why this election is now a referendum on Justin Trudeau. It’s up to each of you to render your own judgment.