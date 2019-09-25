Musings —09.25.2019 06:37 AM—
Because it’s 2015
From the Globe:
Montreal-area MP Eva Nassif says she was denied the Liberal nomination in her riding for the Oct. 21 federal election in part because she did not post social-media tributes earlier this year lauding Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as a feminist.
Ms. Nassif also told The Globe and Mail she has been the subject of “continuous bullying, harassment and intimidation” by three male MPs since shortly after the 2015 election.
She said Mr. Trudeau did not stop the party from blocking her bid to seek a second term.
In March, amid a furor over the resignations from the cabinet of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott because of the way charges against engineering company SNC-Lavalin were handled, all Liberal MPs, particularly women, were encouraged to defend Mr. Trudeau on Twitter and Facebook. Some used similar language to express confidence in him as a leader who “always listened to the voices of women.”
“I was punished for failing to hail Justin Trudeau as a great feminist in the wake of SNC-Lavalin when I didn’t post anything,” Ms. Nassif said. “And I was happy not to post anything because I am authentic.”
What we know is true, there was indeed a flurry of female liberal MP’s taking to social media and standing in front of TV cameras extolling the virtues of “virtue signalling” Justin Trudeau. What I want to know (and many others) is who are the three liberal male MP’s who were bullying and intimidating her, and was it at the direction of Trudeau and the PMO? I’m sure we already know that answer, but give us the names, or is Ms. Nasi still afraid of said MP’s and the PMO’s long reach? Look like a long pattern of female abuse from the feminist PM Trudeau.
Their names are in the full-length Globe and Mail article.
Montrealaise,
Thank you. They are behind the G&M paywall. I unfortunately do not subscribe, so hopefully it will eventually be in the public domain.
Standing by waiting for those three MPs to follow the boss’s lead and express their deep regret, assure us that’s not who they really are and blame ten thousand years of patriarchy.
If this story holds up and his numbers don’t tank, there are a lot of Liberal supporters out there who are totally bullshitting themselves about what they think they stand for.
Did Justin Trudeau champion diversity and inclusion because it’s 2015, or because he knew he had sexist and racist skeletons in his closet?
Justin Trudeau – it’s all an act.
So Trudeau’s Team would punish Women but not Men for lack of Twitter support?
Why hasn’t Julie Debrusin stood up to Trudeau in Toronto Danforth?
Because she is an enabler. And a useless MP.
Dennis Mills, we miss you.