If I was still a reporter at the @OttawaCitizen, I'd camp out on Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart's doorstep and harass him until he confirms that he indeed ordered staff to stonewall the @rcmpgrcpolice #LavScam criminal probe. Because I bet his #LPC boss did. Not him. #cdnpoli

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 12, 2019