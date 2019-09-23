Feature, Musings —09.23.2019 09:18 AM—
My latest: in a campaign about nothing positive, don’t give them something negative
The land is strong.
Sound familiar? Remember that?
The old-timers do. It was an actual slogan that was deployed in the 1972 federal election campaign. Didn’t work out too well.
In yesterday walks tomorrow, they say, and that is certainly true when one compares 1972 to 2019. The similarities are striking.
• In 1972, a Trudeau led the Liberal Party, as in 2019.
• It was a Liberal majority government seeking another majority, as now.
• Back in 1972, as in 2019, the Conservatives were led by a kind of boring, bland guy who everyone underestimated.
• The Liberals’ 1972 slogan, “the land is strong,” sucked. So does the Liberals’ 2019 slogan, “Choose Forward.” It’s ungrammatical and uninspiring.
But the Justin Trudeau folks are wedded to their crummy slogan, just like Justin’s Dad was to his. Everywhere Trudeau the Younger goes, he robotically repeats the “choose forward” mantra, and no one knows exactly what it means.
That’s never a good idea, politically but it’s potential lethal when a scandal hits – like the blackface scandal. When you have no positive message, it makes it easier for a negative message to take its place. And blackface has.
Is an election won or lost on a slogan? Of course not. But a good one should give voters a pithy idea about what is on offer. Like, you know, “Melts in your mouth, not in your hands.” Or: “Just Do It.” Or: “The Quicker Picker Upper.”
The big problem with “choose forward” is that it actually reminds voters about Justin Trudeau’s biggest problem. Which isn’t LavScam, or the Aga Khan, or Gropegate.
It’s that he hasn’t done what he said he was going to do. And he hasn’t done much at all, really.
Let’s crack open the history book again.
From 1968 to 1972, when his Dad was Prime Minister and enjoying a strong parliamentary majority, lots of things were done: the Just Society, universal health care, regional development, parliamentary reform, bilingualism, multiculturalism, pro-NATOism, multilateralism, staring down separatism and terrorism.
When you examine the elder Trudeau’s first majority term – and whether you respected him or not, and this writer really did – it is remarkable how much was accomplished in a relatively short period of time.
But, despite all that, Pierre Trudeau was still reduced to a minority in 1972.
His son, meanwhile, doesn’t have much to brag about, legislatively. Legalization of cannabis, and … that’s it.
History will not remember Justin Trudeau for lots of important legislative achievements, because there haven’t been any. It’s been a lot of social media sizzle, but not much policy steak.
Broken promises and voter disappointments: they’re not predicaments unknown to incumbent governments, true.
But, if there’s enough of them, they’re why those governments get defeated.
And, at this point, Justin Trudeau isn’t known for any achievements at all. He’s known for being a racist, and wearing blackface.
Pierre Trudeau wasn’t defeated in 1972. But, despite a lot of legislative achievements, he almost was. He, the Northern Magus, lost his Parliamentary majority to the efforts of Bob Stanfield – who, like Andrew Scheer, was regularly mocked and maligned.
“Choose Forward” strongly implies that what preceded it wasn’t all that great. In Justin Trudeau’s case, he wants us to think of mean old Stephen Harper when we think about that past.
But what if voters start thinking about the more-recent past – and what, if anything, Justin Trudeau has achieved?
He hasn’t achieved much. There’s a reason why Justin Trudeau is less popular than Donald Trump, you know.
The land is strong? When compared to something like “choose forward,” the 1972 Liberal campaign slogan is practically a detailed 100-page policy platform.
Canadians are going to “choose,” alright.
Based upon his paltry, puny legislative record – based on his racist blackface stunts – Justin Trudeau may deeply regret asking Canadians to do so.
Couple of things. Actually a few..
Everyone’s talking about the blackface, not many talking about the creeping pinky / grope. Who puts their hand on a woman like that posing for a picture? I’ll tell you who..
There are 3 known occasions of him doing blackface. Over a period of years. This is not a one time thing, this is more like an avid hobby. Why is he not being grilled on this, like say, how Harper would have been had similar images of him in blackface surfaced?
Does anyone seriously think CDN Media did not have these pics before TIME released them? This is probably the most disturbing thing. Why does Trudeau hold cult-leader like power over the media that they keep giving him passes?
ONE incident of blackface would have finished the career of any other politician in the country. Trudeau has THREE and we know there is more out there simply by his refusal to acknowledge whether there is or not. Yet he survives – WHY IS THIS?
He had a reputation at the posh private school he worked at, for womanizing the staff and being overly handsy with some students. He roomed with a pedophile who used their dwelling for some of his crimes, who was also being groomed for the liberal party until his crime became public. Yet the media is strangely silent on this. Can anyone imagine any other politician getting leeway from the media like this?
His reasons for leaving the school are foggy, why isn’t the media digging into this?
It’s all a tad disturbing, no?
A tad disturbing? Yes indeed!
I wholeheartedly agree – where has the media been and why aren’t they pounding away at Trudeau as they did with Duffy? What did they know? Simple, with few exceptions, the media and the public service is left-of-centre in Canada – just ask Jerry Dias.
Trudeau would have been gone a long time ago if it wasn’t for the support of the Trudeau apologist media.
BTW – how many Billion$ has Trudeau promised to get re-elected?
Trudeau and his hapless cabinet must go.
Justin Trudeau is not done using his privilege.
My take on Trudeau the Younger is that he tried to institute gender parity in the legislature but failed when he pushed his strongest caucus members out on the Lav-Scam arbitrage deal gone awry.
The marijuana legislation was expected anyways so I don’t really think that is a true success.
In terms of adding up his current successes at this juncture I am at a loss. Positive attributes of his leadership seem to be absent but he must have some qualities aside from nice hair.
How someone like Justine Trudeau can get to the top of politics in Canada without the appropriate vetting process is beyond moi.
Frankly, even if one wants to work for the Government of Canada as an employee there is a vetting process that is fairly stringent IMHO. Nothing gets by RCMP security assessment & vetting for employment. They do their homework on every prospect for employment but somehow everyone missed the vetting process for Prime Minister Trudeau and his antisocial past history & behaviour.
Bottom line is that I know I am naïve when it comes to politicians but I never assumed that the RCMP were as dumb as I am when it comes to the vetting process.
P.S. The ‘quicker picker upper’ line made me laugh & chuckle like I have not laughed in a while, Warren. Thanks for the levity today. After the last few days of unhappiness I needed that chuckle.
Cheers, Robert
I think it will take another strong hit to the Trudeau image to really weaken the Liberal party. Which makes me wonder about the “sworn affidavit” that supposedly is being held, and which supposedly contains info that would damage JT.
If it can be mentioned in a national newspaper, why is it that no one can mention what is in it during a campaign? Surely someone could at least run a blind item in a newspaper or online.
“Choose Forward” But, But Harper!
The Trudeau government can’t run on their record, so they want you to forget their abject failure and broken promises over the past 4 years – too long to list, but someone will no doubt help me out here. Going Forward, Canada “will be Back ” as soon as we remove Mr. Trudeau from office in October. Trudeau has gotten away with more lies, corruption, groping and downright hypocrisy than any PM in the history of Canada. His Blackface era spanned decades, with possibly more evidence to follow? But this is not enough to convince the Trudeau cult of his total unsuitability to lead this country. He’s singlehandedly made Canada a laughingstock to the rest of the world.
Let’s “choose” to show Mr. Trudeau the exit door come October – he was clearly Not As Advertised!
They may think they can hold on as his Dad did in ’72, only to come back big in ’74. The fantasy could also include losing in ’79, only to Welcome us to the 1980s in ’80.
But, of course, they are full of shit. Justin Trudeau is not nearly the person required to pull off either scenario. I hated P-E-T’s incredible arrogance and being royally full of himself — but like him, or loathe him, the man WAS something to behold. Justin? Not so much.