Warren — Musings —







I left it to chance

I never should’ve let this get so far out of hand.

But I’ll do anything to not be alone ’cause when I’m alone you know I’ll…

I can easily fall back into old habits that I thought I’d left behind

And they rip me apart and I realize…

Don’t be alarmed, I have to lie

Take everything and keep it in stride.

I know I’m sick and I’m not right.

I’m so f*cking tired of living this life.

I made for myself, I’m sorry that I

Cannot get past what keeps me away from the light.

I hope this explains my problem to you,

Cause I feel like this every night.

Don’t wanna be like this, anxious and angry, hopeless, upset all the time.

Unable to get back the feeling I lost somewhere along the line.

I wear it all on my sleeve and everyone sees no matter how hard I try.

I’ve never felt worse in my whole life.

Don’t be alarmed, I have to lie

Take everything and keep it in stride.

I know I’m sick and I’m not right.

I’m so f*cking tired of living this life.

I made for myself, I’m sorry that I

Cannot get past what keeps me away from the light.

I hope this explains my problem to you,

Cause I feel like this every night (after night)

Feel like this every night (after night)

Feel like this every night (after night)

Feel like this every night (after night)

Feel like this every night (after night)

Feel like this every night (Night after night)

Feel like this every night (Night after night)

Feel like this every night (Night after night)

like this every night (Night after night)

Every single night