No, this doesn’t sound at all like Trump asked a foreign power to investigate a US citizen who happens to be a political rival, not at all
Because that would be a high crime and an impeachable offence.
“There is a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great.”
Anyone who has been following American political discourse in the past three years know it’s all about reacting to and rejecting whatever the other side and their media lackeys say. The legalities of impeachment may fascinate lawyers, but the 45% who approve of Trump will double down and at least some of the independent middle will be turned off by what they see as a naked power grab by people who can’t win elections. Plus the Dem debates are working their way towards a suicidal own goal. I’m seriously wondering whether winning in 2020 really is the priority for many of them.
Game-Set-Match, Trump.