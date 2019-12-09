Warren — Musings —09.12.2019 07:33 PM The Kinsella who is watching tonight’s debate 2 Comments Steve says: September 12, 2019 at 9:08 pm Look like Trudeau kicked ass and he wasn’t even there. Recent polls show Liberals heading to a majority and with Trudeau’s campaigning skills it’s likely a done deal. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 12, 2019 at 10:26 pm I guess that debate has gone to the dogs. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Look like Trudeau kicked ass and he wasn’t even there. Recent polls show Liberals heading to a majority and with Trudeau’s campaigning skills it’s likely a done deal.
I guess that debate has gone to the dogs.