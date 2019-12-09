09.12.2019 07:33 PM

The Kinsella who is watching tonight’s debate



2 Comments

  1. Steve says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Look like Trudeau kicked ass and he wasn’t even there. Recent polls show Liberals heading to a majority and with Trudeau’s campaigning skills it’s likely a done deal.

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    I guess that debate has gone to the dogs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*