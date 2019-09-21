Musings —09.21.2019 07:46 AM—
The Liar In Chief
Late night drinks with Faith Goldy, multiple racist blackface incidents, groping reporters: seeing how the #LPC war room is responding, it’s evident to me that Justin Trudeau has been lying/covering up with his own people. I sort of feel badly for them.
Sort of.
Justin may not be a racist, but he is a liar.
Why won’t he release cabinet confidentiality? What is he hiding?
What’s really sad? His fellow Liberals seem to be ok with it.
When’s the last time somebody did that? Just curious, when’s the last time a pm did that? What’s the historical precedent for doing so?
He may not know he’s a racist, but I find that to be a bit beyond belief. If he didn’t think is was racist, then why did he blatantly lie to the party and try to conceal it – or did he? Can’t tell me Gerry Butt’s didn’t know! Can’t tell me the selection committee at the highest level of the LPC didn’t know. If they didn’t know they should have, and ultimately proves Trudeau is a liar and lied by omission to get the job. Lying on his pitifully weak resume would be reason enough to fire him. Hopefully Canadians will not be fooled again!
Prime Minister Justin Sorry
Not As Advertized
CBC is starting to see the writing on the wall and hedging their bets. What if the Conservative win? – will we still get our funding from the tax payers and also be able to steel advertising away from commercial for profit media?
One thing’s for sure. The 2019 LPC Halloween Costume Party is going to be a doozy.
Andrew Scheer of House Conservative, first of his name, King of the Roynar, the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the 10 Provinces and Protector of the Realm.
One in three Canadians will vote for him in October. “We all make mistakes….Scheer=Ford=Trump, ” etc. I find this deeply depressing…