Warren — Musings —09.30.2019 06:41 AM There is more money spent on camping in the Trudeau Liberal platform than there is on gun violence Think about that. Camping here. Guns here. Governments defeat themselves. 3 Comments Bill says: September 30, 2019 at 7:27 am Camping! How about giving the money to the people camping under bridges and in parks. You know, the homeless people! They could bone up on good camping practices – Trudeau could teach them outdoor Blackface chanting and dancing skills. Reply the real Sean says: September 30, 2019 at 7:45 am I’m in a Liberal held swing riding. I walk by the LPC, CPC campaign offices on my daily commute. LPC deserted. CPC busy. Also noticing a lot of LPC signs on public property which is unusual in my riding. This shows the campaign staff knows they aren’t getting regular signs like they used to. Nanos today has PMJT moving sharply down in preferred PM, now tied with AS. Usually that’s a precursor for things to come. Should be an interesting week. Reply Fred J Pertanson says: September 30, 2019 at 7:55 am Don’t worry. The idiots will just increase the spend on gun violence. Cheers. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Camping! How about giving the money to the people camping under bridges and in parks. You know, the homeless people! They could bone up on good camping practices – Trudeau could teach them outdoor Blackface chanting and dancing skills.
I’m in a Liberal held swing riding. I walk by the LPC, CPC campaign offices on my daily commute.
LPC deserted. CPC busy.
Also noticing a lot of LPC signs on public property which is unusual in my riding. This shows the campaign staff knows they aren’t getting regular signs like they used to.
Nanos today has PMJT moving sharply down in preferred PM, now tied with AS. Usually that’s a precursor for things to come. Should be an interesting week.
Don’t worry. The idiots will just increase the spend on gun violence.
Cheers.