Musings —09.19.2019 06:34 AM—
Three points about our racist Prime Minister
1. It was as wrong in 2001 as it is in 2019. 2. He covered it up for two decades. 3. He’s demanded resignations for far less. RESIGN NOW. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ltXbjluh4F
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 19, 2019
the real Justin Trudeau:
– makes promises he doesn’t keep (e.g. balance budget by 2019)
– lies (e.g. “the Globe and Mail allegations are false”). How’s the libel suit against Scheer coming Justin?
– vindictive (treatment of JWR and Mark Norman)
– stupid (the blackface get up, and the India trip costumes)
Sorry Liberals- you’ve supported this actor and his egregious actions. Time to vote out the lot of you.