09.10.2019 03:11 PM

Tone Deaf R Us

4 Comments

  1. Greg Landry says:
    September 10, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    I suppose that Trudeau & his Liberal Cabal want to show that they are unconcerned about what September 11th means to Americans.
    Are they so stupid that they don’t remember that at least 24 Canadians died in that Terrorist Attack?
    I guess they must be.

    Reply
  2. Steve says:
    September 10, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    The “brain trust” in the PMO either
    a) didn’t make the connection (bad)
    b) figured enough time had passed (worse)
    c) just didn’t care (worst of all)

    I know what my answer is…

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 10, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    What do we know that they don’t?

    Reply

