Musings —09.10.2019 03:11 PM—
Tone Deaf R Us
I doubt I’m the first to observe that dropping the writ on September 11 seems a bit…wrong. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 10, 2019
I suppose that Trudeau & his Liberal Cabal want to show that they are unconcerned about what September 11th means to Americans.
Are they so stupid that they don’t remember that at least 24 Canadians died in that Terrorist Attack?
I guess they must be.
The “brain trust” in the PMO either
a) didn’t make the connection (bad)
b) figured enough time had passed (worse)
c) just didn’t care (worst of all)
I know what my answer is…
What do we know that they don’t?
Rhetorical question.