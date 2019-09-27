Feature, Musings —09.27.2019 06:44 AM—
Trump and Trudeau: brothers of another mother
Trump and Trudeau: They’re not that different, really.
Sons of millionaires. Never had to worry about a hydro bill, never needed to fret about a mortgage payment. Never experienced the pocketbook terror that is everyday existence for lesser mortals.
Bodyguards, maids, chauffeurs, private jets: These were the emblems of the lives that Trudeau and Trump led and lead. They breathed the same rarefied air as other millionaires and billionaires. They got invited to all the right parties. We in the media hung on their every utterance, stupidly believing that being born rich renders someone worth listening to.
No military service for either. No involvement in government before they both somehow seized the top job. No known ideas or policies. But models, yes. Lots.
And famous. Trump became famous for The Apprentice, and for his expert manipulation of New York City’s viciously competitive media. He’s the assignment editor for all journalists, and he bragged about it in his various ghosted books. Said he in The Art of the Deal: “Most reporters, I find, have very little interest in exploring the substance of a detailed proposal for a development. They look instead for the sensational angle.”
Trudeau gets that, too. He became famous because of the sensational eulogy he gave to his father — the one that his pal, Gerald Butts, told everyone that he wrote — and he became even more famous when he sensationally beat up an indigenous man.
He actually bragged about that. Trudeau actually crowed that he consciously targeted an indigenous man for a public beating. Said Trudeau to Rolling Stone: “I wanted someone who would be a good foil, and we stumbled upon the scrappy, tough-guy senator from an indigenous community. He fit the bill. I saw it as the right kind of narrative, the right story to tell.”
So: Rich, privileged, famous. There’s a reason why Trump and Trudeau have mostly gotten along so well: They both are charter members of the lucky sperm club.
But there is one characteristic that they share above all others. There is one thing, in government and out, that makes them brothers of another mother.
They believe the rules don’t apply to them.
This week, Trump reminded us of that. This week, we learned that he really, truly had called the newly minted president of Ukraine, and requested, seven times, that Ukraine investigate a U.S. citizen, one Joe Biden. Conservatives may not regard that as a “high crime,” but it sure as hell is at least a “misdemeanour” — and, therefore, an impeachable offence.
And how did we get the evidence that Democrats are now relying upon to impeach Trump? Well, they got it from Trump himself. He provided his political executioners with the rope they needed to fashion a noose.
Because he doesn’t think the law should apply to him.
Ditto Trudeau. He can brag about beating up someone who is indigenous (Patrick Brazeau), he can try and destroy an indigenous woman who refused to break the law for him (Jody Wilson-Raybould), he can wear racist blackface to mock others (black Canadians) — and then brazenly claim he isn’t racist.
(Oh, and he and his cabal can come up with a racist name for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, too. More on that in my next column.)
Trudeau can do all those racist things, and then insist he believes in tolerance and diversity. Which is standard operating procedure for someone who believes the rules don’t apply to him.
Only one thing differentiates the two leaders right now: Donald Trump is facing impeachment for his sins, and Justin Trudeau isn’t.
Shame, that.
Finally, someone makes an astute comparison between those two. You forgot to mention that they both piss you off….alot!
I saw a small story running at the bottom of Global News this morning about a Liberal candidate who is being attacked by two doctors who claim the candidate stood by while another doctor made sexist jokes about them. I’m sure the Unifor media will get right on that story. Perhaps the doctors interpreted the situation differently.
Spot on analysis of Justin. Hard to fathom that he’ll be leading this country, once again. But all indicators, point in that direction. Sad.
Though there are some big differences between them. Trump can hardly be said to have coasted through his youth doing non-jobs supported by his trust fund. Trump has always been an outlier among the beautiful people (I don’t think he was invited to the right parties). Trump revels in insulting people and never apologizes for it while JT pretends to love everybody and has made apologizing a second career. The people who back them whatever they do appear to generally be very different types.
As we are discussing “silent” racism these days, I was never comfortable with the treatment the media and elites meted out to Brazeau. The man was accused of some serious stuff to be sure, but he was completely ostracized by all of Ottawa and left nearly in penury. He had accomplished quite a lot for someone despite a tough background. I felt it was in part because he didn’t fit the mold of what a certain kind of contemporary right-thinking person thinks an aboriginal person should stand for and speak like.
“The reality is God gave us some oil and someone to buy it, but we should use the profit of that to make Canada even greener. Let’s be practical.” – Jean Chretien
What can’t Trudeau say that? It’s brillant
Also, if Jean Chretien is campaigning for Trudeau then Warren, shouldn’t you be as well? Loyalty has its limited I suppose.
Just saw a staged photo op of the Boy Wonder, paddling up to an awaiting podium. He announced a $2000 tax credit for the poor folk to facilitate their going camping. Doesn’t quite cover all the costs of flying across the country to go surfing in Tofino with da wife and kids in tow, but hey, its a start. Right?
By the way, Stockwell Day once did the same thing but came ashore in a jet ski and he was crucified for it. The Fake One will no doubt get a free pass.
Who ever came up with that crazy idea? I’d like a job on their team if all I would have to do is spew out cool ideas about how we should use tax credits to help people live like my Dear Leader. Personally I would have suggested using the $2k to help poor people buy organic vegetables and free-range chickens.