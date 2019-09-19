Musings —09.19.2019 03:37 PM—
Way to improve our international reputation, Mr. Trudeau
Headline of the year for me pic.twitter.com/iKQn1xxNzZ
— Camilla Long (@camillalong) September 19, 2019
Hello numskulls running LPC war room…. Reality is knocking on the door. Just want you to know that tomorrow morning the sun will rise in the East, tomorrow evening the sun will set in the West, the Earth is a sphere, gravity is real and this campaign needs to be completed by an interim leader.
He said he’s sorry. He said he takes responsibility!
What? An apology is the first step Justin. Being responsible regarding this disgusting repetitive behavior is to the the right thing: resign, seek counseling, get race desensitization therapy, and then run again as a changed man.
No one believes saying sorry has *solved* everything!
Our wonderful Prime Minister is now being boycotted:
https://election.ctvnews.ca/trudeau-was-removed-from-lilly-singh-show-lineup-after-brownface-photo-emerged-1.4601153
should also be barred from participating in the Leader’s Debates.
TRS,
Au contraire, Canadians would be well served to see this Prime Minister addressing the concerns of his fellow leaders. After all, it’s their job to show that they are a suitable alternative possessing the right stuff for leadership.
Despite difference in politics, maybe him a BoJo will become good buddies. After all both despite differences in politics are known for buffoonish, clownish damaging things.
Well, Trudeau is making his best impression of a Golliwog.
On the bright side, Justin and Sarah Silverman can now do a comedy duo act.
Is it just me, or do others gut lead them to suspect this out-of-control frat boy has a lot of skeletons in his closet. All I can say is he’s one lucky creepy perv that there is no video of his groping of that very young female journalist in BC.
Right about now, the Liberal War Room is just realizing something. That it would have been better to have Kinsella inside the LPC tent pissing out, than outside the LPC tent pissing in.
My prediction: Fees to hire Daisy Consulting Group are gonna go thru the roof.
Lastly, I imagine Jody and Jane have a fireside chat about the mysteries of karma.
I would’ve made a lot more money keeping my mouth shut about this idiot.
Didn’t. Sleep better, though.
Your self respect is worth something.