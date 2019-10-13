Feature, Musings —10.13.2019 07:44 AM—
CBC vs. CPC: when bias isn’t just perceived anymore
A reasonable apprehension of bias — that’s what we learned to call it in law school.
It’s the legal standard, in Canadian law, for disqualifying a judge or decision-maker in an administrative tribunal.
Bias is prejudice, mostly. It’s an unreasonably hostile feeling or opinion about a person or group. In law, we learned, it can be “real” or “perceived.” That is, it doesn’t have to actually happen right out in the open — the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled it can even happen when a decision-maker “might have” acted unfairly.
That’s when a judge or a decision-maker can be disqualified, and kicked off a case. But is a reporter a decision-maker, in the legal sense?
It’s not a question reserved for legal scholars, hidden away behind stacks of musty old volumes in a law library somewhere. On Friday, it became a question for the rest of us, too.
On Friday, the CBC — along with their newsreader Rosemary Barton, and Parliamentary Bureau reporter Jean-Paul Tasker — sued the Conservative Party of Canada. For real.
Their complaint: on the Internet, the Tories used 17 seconds of CBC video. About the Tories.
As the Conservative Party wrote in a release: “The 17 seconds of CBC clips in the video included (Postmedia columnist) Andrew Coyne highlighting how Justin Trudeau broke the law, Justin Trudeau telling a Canadian war veteran that he is ‘asking for more than we can give right now,’ and one CBC reporter questioning why the Liberals provided Loblaws with $12 million in tax dollars to install new refrigerators.”
When this writer heard about the lawsuit, it sounded like a joke, or an Internet meme. It was farcical.
Now, Conservatives have had a long (and sometimes also unreasonable) dislike for the CBC. Voters who identify themselves as conservative are acutely focused on media bias, particularly as it exists at progressive media organizations like CBC.
A number of Rasmussen polls conducted in the U.S. during the 2012 and 2016 presidential races found that two out of three conservative voters — and sometimes as many as three out of four — felt the media give progressive politicians a much easier time. They believe media bias is real.
So, when Justin Trudeau confidante Gerald Butts was recently photographed alone at an intimate dinner with Huffington Post Ottawa bureau chief Althia Raj — an English leaders’ debate moderator — Conservatives were apoplectic. It showed an inappropriate bias, they said.
Maybe so. Butts, for his part, was doing what politicos always do — he was trying to influence the media. Fine.
Raj, however, was doing something undeniably foolish. She was meeting privately with the most powerful unelected Liberal just before a critical debate, and thereby creating a perception that she would treat the Liberal leader differently.
Because Raj’s commentary has always been characterized by a pro-Trudeau tilt, a perception of bias was not unreasonable. At all.
In the case of the CBC lawsuit against the Conservative Party, however, the bias is not merely perceived. It is real. And it inarguably disqualifies Barton, Tasker and the CBC — all important decision-makers about the information millions of Canadians receive during this election — from broadcasting anything about the Conservative Party.
Truly: how can Andrew Scheer, or any of his candidates, now believe that the CBC will treat them fairly in news coverage? More importantly, how can the CBC’s viewers and listeners now believe that what they are seeing and hearing is free of bias?
After all, how the CBC handles a news story — how it writes it, how it edits it, how it headlines and promotes it — can destroy a political career in short order.
The CBC has said it was the “driver” behind the lawsuit, not the journalists. And it plans to remove the journalists from the lawsuit.
Whether they intended it or not, the CBC and Barton and Tasker have provided clear evidence of an appalling bias. They have shown they are utterly disinterested in being fair.
That lawsuit wasn’t a legal action. Given that the Tories now may win the election, it was a political suicide note.
This is going to be a tough write for me.
I have felt there has been a bias against conservative thought for a very long time. Sorry Warren, but your hero Jean Chrétien was an artist at not just beating but villainizing his opponent, those of us who had left the Liberal party felt branded as extreme, only because we didn’t agree with the little guy from Shawinigan.
Preston Manning lamented the media bias – liberals laughed. I see those moronic “I am voting CBC” signs and I wonder how NOT watching and rallying to the cry of a privately funded broadcaster made me unCanadian?
When I made the decision to jump the queue and pay for a procedure in the USA I was again unCanadian. (forgive me with a long family history of throat cancer I felt waiting 24 months for a scope was a little long)
So I have taken personally a lot of the accusations that I am somehow wrong just because I disagree. That is not very Canadian and it should not stand.
I happen to feel every bit Canadian, I actually look for Canadian products and I go out of my way to tell my American little tidbits like the fact Baseball was first played here, and basketball, the telephone, and other items were invented by Canadians.
So forgive me when I feel that those who support the CBC because it is the public broadcaster are fools for not being able to see as a mature country we have private sector broadcasters who can deliver any great Canadiana without the massive bias that is the CBC.
This is proof positive that we do not need the CBC. BURY IT ALIVE.
If a Sunmedia or CTV or other private broadcaster feels the need to sue one of the major political parties let them have at it. It is their intellectual property being taken.
But for CBC to sue any party in this fashion is simply unfair.
I think the funding should be slashed to the levels of a TVO type, no hockey, no national news, and have all the private affiliates who are left sold off as well as the premium slots afforded the “national network” in many major markets.
This would be no different for me if the suit were against The racist lead Liberal Party of Canada.
It is no different than Russian intervention in the US outcome.
A publicly funded organization is setting aside bias to support the ruling party. (Please read the previous sentence and think of the need for Glasnost under Gorbachev).
Again it’s a personal rant but there is no room for any public money to fund the Liberal party because it has simply seen to that funding.
another formulaic piece.
these trash columns can’t take more than 15 minutes to write. so hacky and boring.
Does this surprise anyone? The CBC, Barton and Tasker just acted the way they have been thinking.
I shake my head at the totally entrenched support for JT. His Liberal party doesn’t resemble anything like we have seen before.
Doesn’t the prospect of a Bloc supported Liberal minority worry people?
It is completely perplexing that the CBC leadership would approve legal action against the CPC at this juncture in an election too close to call, over such an insignificant and truly unremarkable use of their copyright. Especially when you consider they have permitted other political parties to use their footage in advertising without voicing the same objection. Even worse, involving two of their reporters was the height of stupidity. As you quite rightly point out, now it places them in an obvious conflict of interest, notwithstanding the perception of bias that already existed. What they’ve effectively accomplished is confirming the bias.
Quite perplexing as the net result will poke the bear and ensure a significant turnout from CPC supporters.
If I were a CPC candidate or leader and was questioned by a CBC reporter now I would tell them sorry – we’re in court with you I can’t talk…