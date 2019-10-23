Musings —10.23.2019 09:32 PM—
Elizabeth May is against the despicable “old style” politics
I wonder how that worked out for her?
￼Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was so certain of her party’s victory in a string of Vancouver Island ridings that her campaign team did not make a serious effort to counter attacks mounted by their New Democratic Party rivals.
The Greens are now digesting some of the lessons learned in a similarly overconfident campaign. Like Ms. May, B.C. NDP Leader Adrian Dix didn’t want to “go low” in the provincial election in 2013. As New Democrat organizers prepared their election-night victory party, they didn’t rehearse for the concession speech that Mr. Dix eventually had to offer.
After Monday’s disappointing results, Ms. May and the Greens are reconsidering their own campaign tactics.
Ms. May criticized the NDP at the time for what she termed “misinformation,” but the party did not launch a counteroffensive. Now, she says, she believes the party should have been more forceful.
“We were wrong, we didn’t respond in kind – we didn’t respond at all,” Ms. May told reporters late on Monday night. “We didn’t think that smears and attacks would be sufficient to erode the leads we had.”
It could have been really poor internal polling.
May lost all credibility when she promoted a terrorist.
Completely despicable “old-style politics by her”.
The Green Party (if there actually is a Party behind her), should have turfed her years ago.
This has the whiff of one of those congratulatory self-criticisms they warn people not to try in interviews. “My problem is I’m just too nice”, etc. Given that we are in the middle of one of our periodic fevers over climate change, the Greens really should have done better against the NDP. That won’t last forever and they are too much a one-trick pony to just assume they have nowhere to go but up.
Greetings from Fredericton, where our Green candidate, Jenica Atwin, ran a positive and respectful campaign and is now a newly elected MP, the Green’s one gain Monday night. Not a landslide victory by any means, but a clear one. I know you’re a scrapper Warren, but sometimes voters find a candidate who focuses on the issues and doesn’t resort to attacks and mud slinging appealing. I agree with the article I’ve linked to below, we might be hearing a lot more from Jenica in the years to come.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-jenica-atwin-new-brunswicks-first-green-mp-might-soon-become-a/?fbclid=IwAR30z8WKfqrYX9cJUPuN_6tPmSziBxT6sd0-3jjKTGD1tRuKA0oxcUNQFyA
The Green Party pulled in about 7% of the votes cast in the most recent election. How many of those votes were “none of the above” votes? In short, why are they perceived as a “national” party?
IF they want to truly graduate to the big stage, rather than just be invited to the party so that the hosts can pretend that they are inclusive, they need to do a number of things.
First, the platform has to be wider than “climate change”.
Their thin platform cannot dismiss jobs in the resource and heavy manufacturing sectors as irrelevant. The platform cannot simply state that the resource and heavy manufacturing labour force will be retrained for “green” jobs.
The electorate, for the most part, see the Greens for what Elizabeth May presents them as. A one trick pony. And very few people are looking for a one trick pony.
Her “policy” for dealing with Alberta’s oil industry was — and this is not hyperbole — positively Maoist. Shut down the industry but . . . wait for it . . . employ all those people you’ve thrown out of work in green retrofitting jobs.
How the fuck exactly was that going to work? Was every single unemployed Albertan going to be immediately offered a government retrofitting job by Lizzie May on termination of prior employment? On what terms? At the same salary and with the same benefits as the job they just got terminated from? Any cost estimate for this? Any idea how many people we’re actually talking about?
Absolute fucking madness.
Doc,
Runs in tandem with the unmitigated bullshit that Alberta will never, ever, have to diversify their economy away from an almost unique focus on oil and gas. That’s also absolute fucking madness but none of those pols have the balls to set people straight. They prefer to limit themselves to an endless oil and gas industry fantasy.
If Elizabeth May didn’t think that misinformation and smear campaigns have an impact during an election, then she is hopelessly naive.
The Greens are so vague…someone asked May what people would have to give up to bring about a Green Canada. She said “nothing, we will all drive green cars.” The Greens say nothing specific–we will transition to green jobs, etc. etc. What about the tourism industry, which no one mentions? How many tens of millions of people, entire countries such as Bermuda, depend entirely on planes and cruise ships? Battery operated 727s? But no word from the Greens. Friday Husky Oil shuts down, Monday you go to work for the solar panel industry. I won’t respect them till they get way more specific…