Just go, Judy Sgro

Warren — Musings —

Blatchford slices and dices her, and appropriately so, here.

As a woman of colour, the former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, said on Twitter, “The problem is, Judy, that you did not treat the #blackface issue with seriousness or sensitivity.

“You got your ass handed to you and then decided to put out a statement.”

Amen.

The ever-more-loved Trudeau, as of writing this Wednesday, has made no comment on either Sgro’s goofy statement or her apology. He can hardly condemn her for her benevolent read on what he did, and what he so easily forgave in himself.