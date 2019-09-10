Musings —10.09.2019 07:44 PM—
Just go, Judy Sgro
Blatchford slices and dices her, and appropriately so, here.
As a woman of colour, the former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, said on Twitter, “The problem is, Judy, that you did not treat the #blackface issue with seriousness or sensitivity.
“You got your ass handed to you and then decided to put out a statement.”
Amen.
The ever-more-loved Trudeau, as of writing this Wednesday, has made no comment on either Sgro’s goofy statement or her apology. He can hardly condemn her for her benevolent read on what he did, and what he so easily forgave in himself.
Sgro is in the right party, at least. She and Trudeau seem immune from shame, when they should be suffused with it.
It’s a cult.
Oh no, she’ll hang in there, and be re-elected by her rich, white, racist constituents…what a b*tch.
Blatch is the Don Cherry of journalism. Said with utmost respect and admiration. We shall lament when she takes her leave. If only she knew how much her words, and what they represent, resonate outside of the GTA, if not “Upper Canada”. Kinda gal I’d like to buy a Nova Scotian craft beer for.
And yet Groper will probably still win the election. There is a whole lot of stupid going on in this country.