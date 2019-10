@JustinTrudeau didn’t know that racist blackface was racist when he was 30 years old. Also, he’s prepared to lie about it to little kids. My God, this guy is so unfit. Just a disgrace. #elxn43 #cdnpoli https://t.co/uYuMC3tBal

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 9, 2019