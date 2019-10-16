News in tweets: Tory, Ford and unidentified baby win

Not news: Trudeau’s attacks on Ford have been a lot of hot air, and Preston Manning is a conservative.

Shocking.

This major transit news is a huge win for ⁦@JohnTory⁩. And it exposes ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩’s incessant attacks on ⁦@fordnation⁩ as a lot of BS. At the end of the day, the Trudeau gang are doing what Doug Ford wanted. #elxn43 #cdnpoli https://t.co/H03lEfnjHK — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 16, 2019

Two things, one news and one not: it’s not really news that Preston Manning opposes Liberals. It *is* news how little comparative impact the myriad “Proud” groups have had in #Elxn43. #cdnpoli https://t.co/LOjoWgmqjL pic.twitter.com/jGHqXFI18D — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 16, 2019