Musings —10.16.2019 07:58 AM—
News in tweets: Tory, Ford and unidentified baby win
Not news: Trudeau’s attacks on Ford have been a lot of hot air, and Preston Manning is a conservative.
Shocking.
This major transit news is a huge win for @JohnTory. And it exposes @JustinTrudeau’s incessant attacks on @fordnation as a lot of BS. At the end of the day, the Trudeau gang are doing what Doug Ford wanted. #elxn43 #cdnpoli https://t.co/H03lEfnjHK
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 16, 2019
Two things, one news and one not: it’s not really news that Preston Manning opposes Liberals. It *is* news how little comparative impact the myriad “Proud” groups have had in #Elxn43. #cdnpoli https://t.co/LOjoWgmqjL pic.twitter.com/jGHqXFI18D
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 16, 2019
I think I have never before heard about a leader of country chastising a baby for lack of eyebrows. That’s a first for me. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 15, 2019
But, but….Doug Ford is evil! Only Blackface Groper can save us!