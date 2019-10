Warren — Musings —

Sir,

I am a Permanent Resident from Nigeria, a lawyer educated in the UK, completing a PhD, and currently writing the NCA exams.

I love politics, and have followed you religiously on Twitter until you left yesterday. I know the great work you do in politics, and really sympathize with you for the noise from opportunists looking for somebody to blame for their poor performances in the elections.

I admire your achievements, work and mind.

E.O.