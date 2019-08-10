Musings —10.08.2019 07:41 AM—
Singh, gold. Scheer, silver. May, bronze. Mr. Grecian Formula: did not qualify.
I was on Newstalk 1010 late last night for the debate. Here’s some of the commentary as it happened. And, below, are some of my tweets, gratis!
That’s my point. It’s not being controlled at all. It’s going to be a fucking circus. There are too many people there – politicians and journalists – jousting for attention. It’ll be shit TV. #elxn43 #cdnpoli https://t.co/8zrK0MocRf
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Did they dye @JustinTrudeau’a hair? WTF? #cdnpoli #elxn43
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
“Darkest parts of Twitter.” Good line by @AndrewScheer to Canada’s David Duke. #cdnpoli #elxn43
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Trudeau invisible 15 minutes in. #cdnpoli #elxn43
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Ford and Kenney reference! DRINK #ELXN43 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Singh totally comfortable. Owning this. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
This is the @theJagmeetSingh show. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Trudeau’s answer on racism just made me throw up in my mouth. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Debate starts at 4 in B.C. That is a disgrace. Central Canadian bullshit. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Where has this guy been for the past two years? @theJagmeetSingh
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Trudeau just lied about #LavScam. Total bald-faced lie – that the @globeandmail was wrong. That’s not what the Ethics Commissioner said. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Goodbye @althiaraj. You’re wanted back at PMO. Your boss Susan Delacourt is taking over. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
Scheer just brutalized Trudeau on his firing of @Puglaas. Was epic. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
He’s losing. This is the Singh and Scheer show. #cdnpoli https://t.co/FFFPYU1RKV
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019
This Trudeau segment was brought to you by pic.twitter.com/Oe7s2iqQUP
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
Boy, Susan Delacourt sure is a great moderator, said no one as they turned to the Leafs game. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
Trudeau pushed to have Bernier on this to hurt Scheer. It’s made Scheer look moderate. ##cdnpoli #elxn43
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
If you drink every time Trudeau has mentioned Harper, you’re dead of alcohol poisoning by now. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
My friends at @NEWSTALK1010, the only people left in Canada watching this debate. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fNwhF4bCpK
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
Scheer and Singh bromance. It’s happening. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
The same people who prepped Trudeau for this debate are the same people who told him not to worry about #LavScam, Admiral Norman and blackface. #cdnpoli #elxn43
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
Trudeau has not won a single exchange. Not even on abortion. Amazing. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
Trudeau stumbling on words. Scattered answers. Gulping to breathe. Not the great communicator tonight. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
“Go run in provincial politics.” Scheer to Trudeau. OUCH. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
My take on @NEWSTALK1010: @theJagmeetSingh gold. @AndrewScheer silver. @ElizabethMay bronze. @JustinTrudeau did not compete. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/A1fhTIIGYW
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019
The night belonged to Jagmeet Singh. Will it be enough to bleed progressive votes away from the Liberals?
Douglas,
How many of Singh’s possible votes watched this charade of a debate all the way through (if at all) would be the question. Anyone know the ratings?
Best possible outcome would be the NDP take back the votes they lost to Trudeau’s smarmy grin and promises on electoral reform. What surprises me, is Singh is not particularly vocal on this?
My hope there’s a lot of disenchanted blue liberals who see Trudeau as the phoney and fraud that he is, will vote conservative. I don’t see the young and indigenous vote rushing out to vote for Trudeau as in 2015 – the NDP and greens will split them. I predict a much lower turnout overall and that should benefit Scheer – conservatives will get out and vote. Let’s hope!
Trudeau – Not As Advertised.
Scheer said if you repeat a lie often enough people believe it and then he repeated his lie about the carbon tax.
Singh would not be a good PM but did his best and did well. Trudeau is hopefully heading back to BC to try find his missing teachers degree, May May as well look to kindergartens maintenance as a career. Scheer did enough to demonstrate he’s ready for prime time and should be given the mantle