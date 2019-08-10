Singh, gold. Scheer, silver. May, bronze. Mr. Grecian Formula: did not qualify.

I was on Newstalk 1010 late last night for the debate. Here’s some of the commentary as it happened. And, below, are some of my tweets, gratis!

That’s my point. It’s not being controlled at all. It’s going to be a fucking circus. There are too many people there – politicians and journalists – jousting for attention. It’ll be shit TV. #elxn43 #cdnpoli https://t.co/8zrK0MocRf — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

Trudeau’s answer on racism just made me throw up in my mouth. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

Debate starts at 4 in B.C. That is a disgrace. Central Canadian bullshit. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

Where has this guy been for the past two years? @theJagmeetSingh — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

Trudeau just lied about #LavScam. Total bald-faced lie – that the @globeandmail was wrong. That’s not what the Ethics Commissioner said. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

Goodbye @althiaraj. You’re wanted back at PMO. Your boss Susan Delacourt is taking over. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

Scheer just brutalized Trudeau on his firing of @Puglaas. Was epic. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

He’s losing. This is the Singh and Scheer show. #cdnpoli https://t.co/FFFPYU1RKV — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 7, 2019

This Trudeau segment was brought to you by pic.twitter.com/Oe7s2iqQUP — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019

Boy, Susan Delacourt sure is a great moderator, said no one as they turned to the Leafs game. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019

Trudeau pushed to have Bernier on this to hurt Scheer. It’s made Scheer look moderate. ##cdnpoli #elxn43 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019

If you drink every time Trudeau has mentioned Harper, you’re dead of alcohol poisoning by now. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019

Scheer and Singh bromance. It’s happening. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019

The same people who prepped Trudeau for this debate are the same people who told him not to worry about #LavScam, Admiral Norman and blackface. #cdnpoli #elxn43 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019

Trudeau has not won a single exchange. Not even on abortion. Amazing. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019

Trudeau stumbling on words. Scattered answers. Gulping to breathe. Not the great communicator tonight. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2019