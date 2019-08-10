10.08.2019 07:41 AM

Singh, gold. Scheer, silver. May, bronze. Mr. Grecian Formula: did not qualify.

I was on Newstalk 1010 late last night for the debate. Here’s some of the commentary as it happened. And, below, are some of my tweets, gratis!

  1. Douglas W says:
    October 8, 2019 at 7:46 am

    The night belonged to Jagmeet Singh. Will it be enough to bleed progressive votes away from the Liberals?

    • Bill says:
      October 8, 2019 at 8:35 am

      Douglas,

      How many of Singh’s possible votes watched this charade of a debate all the way through (if at all) would be the question. Anyone know the ratings?

      Best possible outcome would be the NDP take back the votes they lost to Trudeau’s smarmy grin and promises on electoral reform. What surprises me, is Singh is not particularly vocal on this?

      My hope there’s a lot of disenchanted blue liberals who see Trudeau as the phoney and fraud that he is, will vote conservative. I don’t see the young and indigenous vote rushing out to vote for Trudeau as in 2015 – the NDP and greens will split them. I predict a much lower turnout overall and that should benefit Scheer – conservatives will get out and vote. Let’s hope!

      Trudeau – Not As Advertised.

  2. Darwin O'Connor says:
    October 8, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Scheer said if you repeat a lie often enough people believe it and then he repeated his lie about the carbon tax.

  3. Randy Reiffenstein says:
    October 8, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Singh would not be a good PM but did his best and did well. Trudeau is hopefully heading back to BC to try find his missing teachers degree, May May as well look to kindergartens maintenance as a career. Scheer did enough to demonstrate he’s ready for prime time and should be given the mantle

