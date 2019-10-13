The Imposter

@JustinTrudeau's blackface was racist, of course, and therefore wrong. But it was singularly appropriate, too, because it reminded all of us that he is always happiest when wearing a mask, so we can't see who he really is. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fOO6PZYn3R

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 13, 2019