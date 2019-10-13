Musings —10.13.2019 11:55 AM—
The Imposter
@JustinTrudeau's blackface was racist, of course, and therefore wrong. But it was singularly appropriate, too, because it reminded all of us that he is always happiest when wearing a mask, so we can't see who he really is. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fOO6PZYn3R
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 13, 2019
Is Gerald Butts an evil genius? Watched Great Leader Justin talk to his loyal Unifor media in Toronto today. They discussed how Scheer’s personal attacks against Justin, and Scheer’s negative campaign is causing threats against Groper. Why even “Greta” may be under threat when she goes to Alberta. Must be Doug Ford’s fault.
But, but, the CBC is all for Justin Trudeau. He is our Dear Leader. Beloved by all the people. All knowing, all wise. Sarc off
In reality he is:
– a liar – proven
– doesn’t keep his promises – proven
– unethical – proven
– vindictive – proven
– a costumed clown – proven
– a hypocrite – proven
But he is the BEST the Liberals can be, and its disgusting.