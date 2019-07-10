Musings —10.07.2019 11:21 AM—
Why did Justin Trudeau abruptly leave that school mid-term?
The question isn’t going away.
Trudeau’s story has changed at least four times since 2001
After media reports revealed that Justin Trudeau wore blackface during an event at West Point Grey Academy, Canadians have been asking why exactly Justin Trudeau left his teaching job at the school. It’s understandable why people have questions, after all Trudeau’s story has changed four times since 2001.
First, the Ottawa Citizen reported in 2001 that Trudeau would “give up his teaching job at a Vancouver private school next September to give speeches.” Several days later this claim was refuted by Trudeau in a statement issued by law firm Heenan Blaikie. The Montreal Gazette reported Trudeau was accepting a teaching job at a public school.
In his 2014 autobiography, Trudeau says he left the school after a dispute with the administration over an article written in the school newspaper. According to Trudeau, he convinced a student to write an article criticizing the fact that the girls at the school were never reprimanded for the way they dress. This article was deemed disrespectful by the school’s administration.
The Vancouver Sun reported in 2015 that the reason Trudeau left the school was “in part over a dispute over dress code and values.”
In a 2019 book by John Ivison, Trudeau’s departure is summed up as “a disagreement over an article written by a student for which Trudeau was responsible”.
On October 4, 2019 Trudeau said he left the school “because [he] was moving on with [his] life”.
That same day, the former headmaster of the school said that Trudeau left the school because he was going to study to be an engineer.
Why did Justin Trudeau leave West Point Grey Academy? What’s the real reason? Why has his story changed so many times, and if the above reports are incorrect, why hasn’t Trudeau corrected the record?
Trudeau will have the opportunity tonight to tell Canadians the truth.
I hate to spoil all this fun, but shouldn’t those who are anxious to defeat him (me included) start facing up to the fact that it won’t be enough to keep digging out all these sins. It seems to me this is a dangerous drum to keep beating. Some people will change their vote because of the blackface, etc., but hasn’t that been done already and capped? The fact of the matter is Trudeau has a base too and I don’t see them abandoning him because of an article he wrote years ago, or even dissembling about it since. Tell us what you are going to do to improve our lives and the country, Andrew and Jagmeet.
That said, I do savour the idea that JT wanted to be an engineer. Why not a nuclear physicist? I’m guessing he failed the entrance exam and, presumably on his Mom’s advice, decided to lower his sights by becoming a prime minister instead.
Questions for the “moderators”
Did he have his teaching cert suspended?
Did he have inappropriate sexual relations with a student?
Did the student sign and NDA?
If yes to Q2, was it a boy or a girl?
Well – it could be more than one reason – death by a thousand cuts.
Blackface stands out – goes without saying.
He does have a history of groping.He’s been overwhelmingly been proven to lie.
He’s undoubtedly a fake feminist, and quite possibly uses this guise to get closer to women.
We know he bullies women.
He’s a self professed dope smoker (not legal at the time) and possibly on school property?
He has an eye for much younger women – much like PET.
His apartment was known as party central.
Trudeau’s good friend and roommate was a purveyor of child pornography and a convicted pedophile – did Trudeau know this?
Or he may just have been a lousy teacher, he’s not too bright after all.
Vote for him at your peril – it can only get worse.
Not As Advertised.