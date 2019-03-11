Musings —11.03.2019 07:40 PM—
Good start.
Maybe it’ll even work.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to meet with opposition leaders as the Liberals start to map out how they will govern in a minority Parliament and identify a legislative agenda that other parties will support.
The Liberal Leader has kept a low profile since the election two weeks ago where he lost his majority government but hung onto the prime minister’s job. Behind the scenes, the Liberals have been working on the transition to a minority government, where they will need the support of either the Conservatives, NDP or Bloc Québécois to pass legislation.
Mr. Trudeau’s office reached out to all four opposition leaders, spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said Sunday. The Conservatives, NDP and Greens all confirmed their leaders will meet with the Prime Minister some time in the week of Nov. 11.
Isn’t this one of the things Chantal Hébert was complaining he should have been doing.
I’ll believe it, when I see it.
Why are any of the leaders wasting time meeting with Jutin Trudeau? They should all be meeting with Gerald Butts to find out what the plans are for the next 18 months. Then Gerald Butts should meet with the GG to hand over the next Throne Speech. Butts will need to assure the GG that he can maintain the confidence of the house. After that, Gerald Butts should meet with Bill Morneau to explain the budget goodies. Soon after, Butts will have to assure the SNCL gangsters that they will get whatever they want, damned the consequences.
Actually, is there any practical reason Justin Trudeau would even show up to work in the next few months?