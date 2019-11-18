I’m part of the warm-up act for a president

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Today, at the kick-ass OREA conference – which earlier features Jean Chretien, Doug Ford, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott – I’m on a panel (with my sister Adrienne, Kathleen and Chad). Just before George W. Bush!

How do you warm up a crowd for a US president? Can I tell Dick Cheney jokes? Do I wear a MISSION ACCOMPLISHED T-shirt? Do we shoot the shit about the Clam Shack in Kennebunkport?

