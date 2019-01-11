Lights out

Warren — Feature, Musings —

No, not me. (You wish.)

The power. The power’s out. Has been for hours.

That image up above is a pretty good representation of the County, this November 1. Power went out around midnight and is still out.

Right now, I’m wearing several layers and trying to boil some water on the woodstove, for tea. The dogs think everything is great. Me, not so much.

Outside, power lines down, trees and branches down, and – symbolically, perhaps – my beautiful Canadian flag pole is down, too. The wind snapped it in two and it smashed down onto my truck.

So, be safe, everyone. Last night was supposedly Hallowe’en, and – around here, at least – we got more trick than treat!