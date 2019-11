Warren — Musings —

I totally disagree with her.

When you lose a million-plus votes, when you are shut out from Winnipeg to Vancouver, and when you lose a sure-thing second majority – and when nobody wants to hear from you, or any politician, for quite some time, thank you very much – laying low is a smart strategy.

I don’t know if they are feeling humbled, but they are looking humbled. As they should.