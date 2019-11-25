Feature, Musings —11.25.2019 05:53 PM—
Statement by me and Daisy Group
I have been contacted by a CBC reporter who has told me that they have recordings secretly made at my firm in the Spring. The recordings are about anti-racism work we did. We’re really proud of that work.
Here’s a summary of what I said to this reporter.
We do not discuss client matters publicly. It is up to the client to make public the relationship.
But I can say we have proactively reached out to Elections Canada and disclosed everything we did up until June 29, 2019, when our work ended – as the law requires.
I have proudly been exposing and opposing racism for more than 30 years. Daisy Group has also exposed and opposed racists, anti-Semites, Holocaust deniers, Islamophobes and misogynists for many years. Many people and organizations seek us out to assist them in opposing hate.
After lots of research, I concluded none of those leaders were in any way racist. However, their parties had a problem in those days, which was well-known.
But the extremism found in the People’s Party of Canada is far worse, and far more pervasive, than anything I experienced before.
We were, and are, very proud to shine a light on the many extremists found in the People’s Party of Canada.
If this was the Soviet Union, I ‘d say the state controlled media was attacking you due to your unfavourable comments about the Dear Leader during the last election.
But this is Canada so that couldn’t happen.
Your work over decades has been admired by many. I personally did not agree with your political stance this last Federal election but do not begrudge you your right to make a living and to express your considered opinions. Good luck as you move forward. Politics is tough and you have known, written and consulted on that aspect.