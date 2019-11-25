Statement by me and Daisy Group

Warren — Feature, Musings —

I have been contacted by a CBC reporter who has told me that they have recordings secretly made at my firm in the Spring. The recordings are about anti-racism work we did. We’re really proud of that work.

Here’s a summary of what I said to this reporter.

We do not discuss client matters publicly. It is up to the client to make public the relationship.

But I can say we have proactively reached out to Elections Canada and disclosed everything we did up until June 29, 2019, when our work ended – as the law requires.

I have proudly been exposing and opposing racism for more than 30 years. As a political assistant, in 1990, I documented known white supremacists joining Preston Manning’s Reform Party. In 1993, I documented Kim Campbell’s inadequate response to the presence of actual neo-Nazis in the Canadian Airborne Regiment. In 2000, as a political advisor, I documented the presence of known racists in Stockwell Day’s Canadian Alliance.

After lots of research, I concluded none of those leaders were in any way racist. However, their parties had a problem in those days, which was well-known.

But the extremism found in the People’s Party of Canada is far worse, and far more pervasive, than anything I experienced before.

We were, and are, very proud to shine a light on the many extremists found in the People’s Party of Canada.