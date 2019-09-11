Warren — Musings —11.09.2019 07:54 AM Thirty years ago today That was a good day. Who remembers? 2 Comments Eastern Rebellion says: November 9, 2019 at 9:42 am I do. The end of an era, a terrible dark period in human history. Freedom is one of the most precious commodities in our lives, and any time millions of people gain theirs, it is a great day. It is unfortunate more of the criminals responsible for the repression the peoples of the Eastern Bloc were not held accountable. Reply NeinerNeiner1 says: November 9, 2019 at 12:07 pm I remember watching it on TV & my dad trying to explain it to me. I was about 12. I took it all in but didn’t realize until I was older the significance of it all. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
