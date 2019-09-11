11.09.2019 07:54 AM

Thirty years ago today

That was a good day. Who remembers?



  1. Eastern Rebellion says:
    November 9, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I do. The end of an era, a terrible dark period in human history. Freedom is one of the most precious commodities in our lives, and any time millions of people gain theirs, it is a great day. It is unfortunate more of the criminals responsible for the repression the peoples of the Eastern Bloc were not held accountable.

  2. NeinerNeiner1 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    I remember watching it on TV & my dad trying to explain it to me. I was about 12.

    I took it all in but didn’t realize until I was older the significance of it all.

