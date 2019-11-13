11.13.2019 09:26 AM

We get letters: I think he is undecided about me



2 Comments

  1. Ron Benn says:
    November 13, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Let’s hope that Will and Julie don’t get together. Problems like these two are not additive, they are exponential.

    Reply
  2. Peter says:
    November 13, 2019 at 11:06 am

    And they say Twitter isn’t a good medium for civilized debate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*