Musings —12.13.2019 09:06 AM—
He’s outta Scheer: the truth
My sources say @AndrewScheer did not resign because of the private school thing (which was approved) or because of the Baird report (which isn’t complete). He resigned because his heart wasn’t in it anymore. Sometimes, folks, you just get tired of the bullshit. #cdnpoli #cpc
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 13, 2019
I have just added your last sentence to my list of life’s great philosophies.
1. A man has got to know his limitations (Dirty Harry Callaghan).
2. Gentlemen, let’s keep this in perspective (Barney Miller).
3. Sometimes you just get tired of the bullshit (Warren Kinsella).
It’s not easy giving up on your dream job when you come to realize you suck at it.
What Carignan said pretty much scratches the surface in Quebec and expresses the generally held view.
Bet Harper is pretty much dumbfounded over Scheer’s resignation.