12.13.2019 09:06 AM

He’s outta Scheer: the truth

4 Comments

  1. Ron Benn says:
    December 13, 2019 at 9:22 am

    I have just added your last sentence to my list of life’s great philosophies.

    1. A man has got to know his limitations (Dirty Harry Callaghan).

    2. Gentlemen, let’s keep this in perspective (Barney Miller).

    3. Sometimes you just get tired of the bullshit (Warren Kinsella).

  2. Darwin O'Connor says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:54 am

    It’s not easy giving up on your dream job when you come to realize you suck at it.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:02 am

    What Carignan said pretty much scratches the surface in Quebec and expresses the generally held view.

  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Bet Harper is pretty much dumbfounded over Scheer’s resignation.

