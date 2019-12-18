Warren — Musings —12.18.2019 02:28 PM Not as good as the #LavScam or #Elxn43 days …but it amuses me it still irritates the trolls. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: December 18, 2019 at 5:49 pm When can I buy the Warren Kinsella Twitter Stock Index!? Incredibly impressive returns. (And like you’ve said previously, how many heads are exploding right now?) Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
