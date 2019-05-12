Musings —12.05.2019 06:00 PM—
Throne Speech tweets
I’ll be on Charles Adler’s national radio show tonight, discussing more about the Speech from the Throne – and maybe some of this, too.
The GG has a very compelling reading voice. #SfT2019
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019
#SfT2019 was beautifully written until they got to that part about being on a spaceship together
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019
Just two sentences, by my count, about natural resource workers in the west. That will not go over well. #SfT2019
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019
I’m listening on the radio, so I cannot see the face of @Puglaas as all of these fine-sounding promises are made about indigenous people. It would be interesting to see her reaction.#SfT2019
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019
This #SfT2019 is basically a love note to the NDP and the Bloc.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019
The #SfT2019 is designed to avoid an election. It will probably do that.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019
As he reacted to the #SFT, Scheer kept talking about #elxn43. Not sure that’d be a good strategy, given the result.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019