Throne Speech tweets

I’ll be on Charles Adler’s national radio show tonight, discussing more about the Speech from the Throne – and maybe some of this, too.

The GG has a very compelling reading voice. #SfT2019 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019

#SfT2019 was beautifully written until they got to that part about being on a spaceship together — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019

Just two sentences, by my count, about natural resource workers in the west. That will not go over well. #SfT2019 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019

I’m listening on the radio, so I cannot see the face of @Puglaas as all of these fine-sounding promises are made about indigenous people. It would be interesting to see her reaction.#SfT2019 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019

This #SfT2019 is basically a love note to the NDP and the Bloc. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019

The #SfT2019 is designed to avoid an election. It will probably do that. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 5, 2019