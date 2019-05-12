Feature, Musings —12.05.2019 08:27 AM—
When something becomes A Thing
And the NATO “hot microphone” thing has indeed turned into A Thing.
My regular readers didn’t care what I had to say about it, either: Conservative followers and friends were incensed. Still smarting from the election result, they pounced on Justin Trudeau’s unguarded remarks.
It was shocking, they claimed, that a world leader wouldn’t know a live microphone and camera were pointed his way – even though Princess Anne, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and even Donald Trump were also caught saying and doing dumb things, on tape, at the same summit. (Trump isn’t new to “hot mic” missteps, of course.)
It was unstatesmanlike for Trudeau to say what he said, they insisted – even though Trump was far more insulting, calling Trudeau names, and leaving the summit early, like the petulant child that he is.
It won’t hurt Trudeau at home – most Canadians detest Trump, and the ones who don’t would never vote for a Trudeau, anyway. But it may hurt us in an impeachment-distracted Washington. Yes, that is true.
Because, 24 hours or so later, it seems that what happened at NATO isn’t going to fade from the collective memory anytime soon, here or in the U.S. It has now turned into A Thing – a thing that may be unhelpful to Canada. The occupant of the Oval Office is a monkey with a machine gun, you see, and he ain’t gonna be happy about this:
The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.
Sigh. It’s a good ad. Which is probably bad news.
Trips abroad are never very good for Canadian Prime Ministers – remember Joe Clark’s lost luggage? Remember Paul Martin grinning in a tent in the desert with Libyan dictator Mu’ammar Qadafi? Remember Stephen Harper missing G8 photo sessions because he was in the bathroom?
I, again, don’t blame Trudeau for the hot mic – that’s the fault of the Brits, and some political staff who weren’t on the ball. Nor do I blame him for what he said – I have been present when Canadian Prime Ministers talk with other world leaders, and I can assure you it can get pretty nasty, and even pretty ribald, pretty fast.
But there’s no doubt this thing is now A Thing.
“Clowns to the left of me,
Jokers to the right, here I am,
Stuck in the middle with you.”
We’re stuck with Trudeau; the Americans are stuck with Trump.
Both clowns.
Some media have said Trudeau has become more humble after the last election. I think that’s just a new facade.
Justin can be very vindictive to people who he thinks have slighted him; JWR, Philpott, Caesar-Chavannes, Admiral Norman, etc.
The camera caught the real Justin.
joe: Exactly my thoughts!
Not so sure it will be an issue. Trump is in deep shit and showing a petty vindictive side will not help him. It’s my understanding he’s being strongly urged to appear more statesmanlike, especially at this time.
He also has a bit of history with hot mics himself: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/07/10/american-carnage-excerpt-access-hollywood-tape-227269
I hear you Warren. It’s a thing. But American’s (swing states) could care less about foreign policy and how the country is seen by Europeans and Canadians, etc. As much as this “thing” works for JT, the indifference that he shows can also work for DT. He was elected, largely, on a platform of giving the world the middle finger for “taking advantage of US wealth, aid, generosity and military support most anywhere. This group of giggling idiots plays to that narrative and DT will ensure the people of Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, etc. etc. see it that way. “They don’t like me because I’m telling them the free ride on the backs of American taxpayers is over…” “You want someone who kisses up and gives these giggling wine-sipping global elites what they want?….vote for Joe Biden.”
To pile on, before 9/11, less than 20% of Americans held passports. That’s doubled since, but that’s due to the rules surrounding the post 9/11 homeland security environment. Outside of CA and NY, few care what the rest of the world thinks or even looks like. It’s a generalization, but the statistical shoe fits.
20% of Americans = 70 million people. Also question your smug ass statement that 4 world leaders are giggling idiots. Your comment is idiotic.
Justin, being likened to an idiot, would be a grave insult to the village idiots of this world.
Mike. Such a keyboard warrior. Your smugness blinded you from reading my words in the way they were intended. This is the narrative that TRUMP is and his supporters will push on this. Stand back and you can see that from the video how it likely presents to Mr and Mrs. Middle America.
And on passports, this is common knowledge. Americans, and specifically Trump supporters, are not exactly world travelers. Many of them don’t leave their own State.