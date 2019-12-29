Feature, Musings —12.29.2019 03:33 PM—
Why we should all quit Twitter
I did, for a few weeks in the Fall. Didn’t miss it. Didn’t look at it. Only came back because the account had been hacked and needed fixing.
I’ve got about 42,000 followers, and a lot of them seemed to be okay that I was back. Some people said nasty things, which I enjoy retweeting or – if they’re really awful – putting on Facebook and this web site.
That said, read this. The points he makes sounded really, really – really – familiar to me.
Comments are open. I’d be interested in what you think (as always).
I still read Twitter — its utility as a news source is unparalleled — but I don’t participate in it at all. And yes, I miss it. I miss presenting my work to readers. I miss presenting my magazine’s work to readers. I miss getting off the one-liners that amuse me and seemed to amuse others.
If I could find a way to participate simply by tweeting out articles and gnomish would-be witticisms, I would. But I can’t see how I would be able to avoid sinking back into the mire.
There’s a reason Twitter has defined this decade’s communications. It’s the most interactive medium the world has ever known, and it’s great fun.
But Twitter has an oversoul now, and the oversoul is poisonous. It rewards bad rhetorical behavior, it privileges outrage of any sort over reason of all sorts, and it encourages us to misunderstand each other. It’s the devil on our shoulder.