, 01.10.2020 08:50 PM

Beam me up

Look who responded to one of my tweets. Look.

I can now ￼die. As per Star Fleet protocol, I request a space burial.￼

My God, this is so awesome.

  1. Robert White says:
    January 10, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Wow cool, Captain Kirk responded to one of your tweets. Let that sink in for a while, eh. At least you will never get to say you have ‘seen it all now’ given the serendipity involved in a such a response. Statistically the odds are pretty infinite.

  2. joe says:
    January 10, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Warren, That’s fun. It madmy evening.

