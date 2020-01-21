Musings —01.21.2020 02:32 PM—
Charest: no thanks
He would’ve been a great leader for them. But the Tories never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
Jean Charest will not seek leadership of federal Conservative party. Former Progressive Conservative leader and ex-Quebec premier tells Radio-Canada he has decided against running. Previous story: https://t.co/ZFBBZU7HVU
— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 21, 2020
He made a wise decision- he would have been humiliated.
I have spoken to various people in the CPC, and their main concern with Charest is that he is the reddest of Red Tories. Many people referred to him as “Justin-lite”.
Lest you think these are mouth-breathing redneck Tories, these same people have indicated support for Mackay (over Pierre P), or Rona if she were to run (which she won’t, unfortunately).
Reddest of Red Tories?….Nothing to be ashamed of. Traditional Red Tories are socially progressive and fiscally conservative. The Rt Hon. Robert Stanfield comes to mind. Mr. Stanfield was to the manor born, but he cared about the welfare of the less fortunate.
I agree with Mr. Kinsella, the party missed a great opportunity to have a leader with great appeal across the country…..especially where the Conservatives need to do better….with women, with environmentalists, and in La Belle Provence….
“Traditional Red Tories are socially progressive and fiscally conservative.”
An impossibility, I’m afraid.
“especially where the Conservatives need to do better….with women, with environmentalists, and in La Belle Provence….”
So, your prescription for success would have been pandering, pandering and *more* pandering? The Liberals have that all locked up, sorry…