Feature, Musings —01.31.2020 08:58 AM—
Coronavirus claims a Canadian victim
It may have been a bit too soon, or too edgy, or whatever. That’s fair. But to destroy an award-winning journalist’s entire career over it?
Full disclosure: Peter Akman is a former neighbour our of mine. He is a great guy with a great family. I am rumoured to know a thing or two about racism, and I can assure everyone: Peter is not even remotely racist.
But CTV has fired him. For a lame tweeted joke.
You know, CTV: the network that has permitted Jess Allen to remain employed on their network – after Allen said that those who play hockey are “white boys…who weren’t, let’s say, very nice.” And: “They were not generally thoughtful, they were often bullies.”
Yes, CTV. The network that promotes, funds and airs Canada’s Walk of Fame – which couldn’t find one non-white inductee in 2019 – and which had only one (1) token woman.
CTV and Bell Media, who this week were telling us all about the importance of understanding and forgiveness, have frankly acted like thugs, here. And their hypocrisy, it seems, is bottomless.
Bring Peter back.
CTV weaponized this and he should sue their asses off
How many of us have gone down that road and had to quickly offer up at least an I’m sorry or an apology? People make mistakes — especially on real-time platforms. But to fire someone after they apologized? That’s going a bridge too far.
The Jess Allen situation will, I hope, go down in history as the seminal moment of racial hypocrisy in North America. Don Cherry gets fired for saying “you people”, while Jess Allen keeps her job after targeting a specific race.
This situation with Peter Akman is of the same vein. He is a white male; ergo he must be punished severely for any errors.
I’ve also noticed that CTV Evening News has become even more politically-edged than The National. If I have to watch their reporters’ facial (and sometimes verbal) judgments one more time, it will be one time too many. Hey CTV, it is supposed to be the news, not a half-hour editorial piece.