01.12.2020 11:53 AM

Good morning, Southwestern Ontario!

2 Comments

  1. Pipes says:
    January 12, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Meanwhile property values within the 10km range just tanked big time.

    Reply
  2. the real Sean says:
    January 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Emergency Management is possibly the most screwed up Ministry. Mangers manage managers who manage managers who manage consultants who draw up plans which are often ignored and shoved in a dusty drawer. When they need more money they just drop buzz words to make everyone afraid. Ask an emergency responder OTR what they think of this stuff and I suspect you’ll be surprised at the snickering. They might as well take the budget of that department and light it on fire.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*