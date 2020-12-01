Musings —01.12.2020 11:53 AM—
Good morning, Southwestern Ontario!
Everything is fine. Nothing to see here. Please move along. pic.twitter.com/lGLcjaUFfl
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 12, 2020
Meanwhile property values within the 10km range just tanked big time.
Emergency Management is possibly the most screwed up Ministry. Mangers manage managers who manage managers who manage consultants who draw up plans which are often ignored and shoved in a dusty drawer. When they need more money they just drop buzz words to make everyone afraid. Ask an emergency responder OTR what they think of this stuff and I suspect you’ll be surprised at the snickering. They might as well take the budget of that department and light it on fire.