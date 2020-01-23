Feature, Musings —01.23.2020 09:27 AM—
Hole-y: CNN is now covering the stupid doughnut thing
And I’m amazed CNN spelled “doughnut” correctly. Usually they spell it like these guys do.
PS: this proves that (a) we’re lucky that this counts as a scandal, when you consider what is going on right now in the U.S. Senate and (b) the world is crazy.
Washington (CNN) — A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Winnipeg-based doughnut shop has proved to be a lightning rod among pastry-enthusiastic onlookers online.
The confectionery controversy began when Trudeau tweeted a photo of himself carrying boxes out of the Oh Doughnuts shop in Winnipeg. “Picked up some of Winnipeg’s best to keep us going through another full day of Cabinet meetings,” the Prime Minister wrote. “Thanks for the fuel, @OhDoughnuts. #shoplocal”
The doughnut shop responded to Trudeau’s post with its own tweet thanking him for his visit. “We can confirm he carried these out the door. Pretty sure Health Canada would agree everything is okay in moderation,” the shop said.
Some rushed to praise the Prime Minister, celebrating his support for a local business. Others criticized him for what they viewed as an overly “expensive” doughnut purchase.
Trudeau appeared to be carrying five large boxes of doughnuts with two smaller boxes on top. According to Oh Doughnuts’ website, an assortment of 12 “regular doughnuts” costs $35 Canadian ($26.61 in US dollars), with assortments of 12 “specialty doughnuts” running as high as $47 Canadian ($35.73 USD).
Those prices rattled some social media users, who chided the Prime Minister for not favoring a cheaper alternative.
When the biggest issue of the day (or week) is that some upscale doughnuts were consumed by some elected officials and their fart catchers … well, that speaks volumes about the state of the nation.
The real question is why the Trudeau government is not living up to its promise to develop policy on the basis of evidence, rather than ideological predispositions. After all, there are thousands of people with degrees in the nutritional sciences who could be interviewed endlessly about the relative merits of the empty, but flavourful, calories that doughnuts represent. Why did the Trudeau government ignore the carrot and celery farmers? Is this just another example of how the Trudeau clan hates farmers? Seriously!
As it relates to CNN – they ceased to be a serious newscaster decades ago (if they ever were). They, along with all of the other news and sports channels, have failed to figure out how to fill 24 hours with 15 minutes of news.
Over to you Wolf.
Justin Trudeau trying to show he’s just an ordinary boss by buying premium doughnuts for his employees.
How nice that Justin would treat his colleagues so well. Especially nice to see that that Justin paid for them himself. 🙂
And it’s worth noting that Justin has finally found a role for which he is truly qualified.
I am a Conservative, and don’t like JT for all sorts of reasons. The doughnut situation is not one of them.
He supported a local business here in Winnipeg, rather than buying mass-produced donuts (note spelling change) from a company that treats its employees like dirt. He absolutely did the right thing. And, FFS, this is a couple hundred dollars. It is hardly indicative of a “spending problem”.
In a way I’m glad CNN is covering this, to highlight the ridiculousness of the idiots who critiqued JT for “doughnut-gate”.