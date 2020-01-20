My friend Mike

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Someone asked me if I was okay. I said yes. Why, I asked?

They said Mike Sloan was gone.

Now I’m not okay anymore.

I was with him just a few days ago at his apartment in London. I brought him a bottle of Veuve Cliquot and we laughed and talked and posed with his cat Chub. We talked about getting together in Toronto.

And now he’s gone.

Why did he become famous, and so admired? Because he faced death with unrelenting courage and ferocity. He laughed at it. He never blinked.

I am so, so sad that my friend is gone. He was a huge source of strength for me during 2019, when it felt like nothing would ever get better.

I was so grateful to him, for that, and for his bravery.

Remember Mike. I will.

Mike Sloan passed peacefully at 1:25pm EST via MAID. He asked me (@bobsmith55) to let you know. I was with him at the end, holding his hand. He thanks you all for your support on this journey. His last words were, “Tell Chub I love him.” — Mike Sloan (@mikelondoncan) January 20, 2020



