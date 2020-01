Warren — Feature, Musings —

…it was ten years ago tonight, Facebook tells me.

That is me, beside the Replacements’ (and Guns and Roses’) Tommy Stinson. THE Tommy Stinson.

He came with his girlfriend to an SFH gig at the Bovine Sex Club on Queen West, and he decided he would start selling our merch for us. So he did!

What a night. I love punk rock.