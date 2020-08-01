, 01.08.2020 08:31 AM

Were 63 Canadians murdered by Iranian armed forces?

That is what the New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof is asking this terrible morning:

If that turns out to be the case, Iran has committed an act of war against Canada. The League of Nations, among others, define an act of war as an attack by a state’s land, naval or air forces, with or without a declaration of war, on the territory, vessels or aircraft of another state. So this would appear to qualify, if true.

This morning, the government advised Canadians to “avoid non-essential travel” to Iran. That seems to lack the requisite emphasis, but maybe that is the way Global Affairs expresses itself.

In any event, in the case of the burgeoning Iran-U.S. undeclared war, Canada’s desire to render itself very small hasn’t worked. The families of those murdered Canadians are going to demand answers and action.

We’re involved now, whether we like it or not.

  1. rockgolf says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:02 am

    I don’t know if you can call such an accident an act of war. The US similarly accidentally shot down an Iranian passenger plane killing 300 about 20 years ago and effectively got by with “Oops! My bad!”

  2. Gary says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:13 am

    The timing couldn’t be worse. Isis is yet to be destroyed adequately, the coalition has splintered, and a psychopath is Leader of The Free World.

  3. Robert White says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Frankly, this all appears to be far too coincidental to be anything but a false flag op. Moreover, Canadians all want to avoid going into any war with Trump & the Military Industrial Complex.

    NATO is bad news for Canadians IMHO. Let’s cash NATO in and get our money back, eh.

    RW

  4. Fred J Pertanson says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:12 am

    I would say it is an act of war against Ukraine.

    The key phrase is “aircraft of another state”.

    Not a Canadian plane.

  5. J.H. says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Do you think Trudeau and his government would ever tell us the truth? Whatever it is, we’ll end up learning it from independent sources and not our government, which tippy toes around even using the word terrorist.

  6. Fred from BC says:
    January 8, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    I’m not buying it.

    Even if this didn’t come from a source as overtly biased and untrustworthy as the New York Times, it doesn’t make sense to me that an aircraft would (accidentally) be shot down *leaving* Iran. Entering Iran, sure…not leaving.

    We’ll know for sure if Iran allows outside investigators from Boeing to come and do their job as they normally would, I guess.

