Feature, Musings —01.08.2020 08:31 AM—
Were 63 Canadians murdered by Iranian armed forces?
That is what the New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof is asking this terrible morning:
Unconfirmed via Al Hadath: The downed Ukrainian aircraft outbound from #Tehran was accidentally shot down by Iranian AA units. https://t.co/5R8gnh4S89
— 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙗 (@IntelCrab) January 8, 2020
If that turns out to be the case, Iran has committed an act of war against Canada. The League of Nations, among others, define an act of war as an attack by a state’s land, naval or air forces, with or without a declaration of war, on the territory, vessels or aircraft of another state. So this would appear to qualify, if true.
This morning, the government advised Canadians to “avoid non-essential travel” to Iran. That seems to lack the requisite emphasis, but maybe that is the way Global Affairs expresses itself.
In any event, in the case of the burgeoning Iran-U.S. undeclared war, Canada’s desire to render itself very small hasn’t worked. The families of those murdered Canadians are going to demand answers and action.
We’re involved now, whether we like it or not.
I don’t know if you can call such an accident an act of war. The US similarly accidentally shot down an Iranian passenger plane killing 300 about 20 years ago and effectively got by with “Oops! My bad!”
How do you know it was an accident?
Expect more “whataboutism” to come.
It seems to most likely explanation. It’s hard to imagine the benefit to them of doing it on purpose.
The show Mayday explained it pretty well.
The timing couldn’t be worse. Isis is yet to be destroyed adequately, the coalition has splintered, and a psychopath is Leader of The Free World.
Frankly, this all appears to be far too coincidental to be anything but a false flag op. Moreover, Canadians all want to avoid going into any war with Trump & the Military Industrial Complex.
NATO is bad news for Canadians IMHO. Let’s cash NATO in and get our money back, eh.
RW
I would say it is an act of war against Ukraine.
The key phrase is “aircraft of another state”.
Not a Canadian plane.
Do you think Trudeau and his government would ever tell us the truth? Whatever it is, we’ll end up learning it from independent sources and not our government, which tippy toes around even using the word terrorist.
I’m not buying it.
Even if this didn’t come from a source as overtly biased and untrustworthy as the New York Times, it doesn’t make sense to me that an aircraft would (accidentally) be shot down *leaving* Iran. Entering Iran, sure…not leaving.
We’ll know for sure if Iran allows outside investigators from Boeing to come and do their job as they normally would, I guess.