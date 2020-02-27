A Canadian coronavirus catastrophe

“Stockpile food and medication.” That’s a quote. That’s something you’d expect from a whack-job prepper, not a federal Minister of Health. Reckless in the extreme. Her job is to reassure people – not scare the shit out of them. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/kkUtNAueFA

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2020