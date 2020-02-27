Musings —02.27.2020 10:57 AM—
A Canadian coronavirus catastrophe
“Stockpile food and medication.” That’s a quote. That’s something you’d expect from a whack-job prepper, not a federal Minister of Health. Reckless in the extreme. Her job is to reassure people – not scare the shit out of them. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/kkUtNAueFA
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 27, 2020
Makes you wonder if this is Govt of Canada official policy or just the fevered rantings of private citizen Patti.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu is over her head on this one and then there is Dr. Tam. This government is incapable of making intelligent decisions that are not slapped together. PS New recommendation is to shave facial hair. Where is that going to leave Mr. Dress-Up?