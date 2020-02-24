Warren — Musings —02.24.2020 02:06 PM Bernie Sanders gives an honest answer – for the first time ever Cooper: Do you have — a price tag for all of these things? Sanders: No, I don’t. 8 Comments Steve T says: February 24, 2020 at 2:12 pm If I were the Republicans, I would just play that 60 Minutes interview over and over again. What a disaster, and what an insight into how shallow Bernie’s thinking is, on many issues. “What do we want?” “More stuff!” “Who should pay for it?” “Someone else!” Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: February 24, 2020 at 2:22 pm Steve, For sure, Sanders has absolutely no more credibility than Trump has on debt and deficits. Read: for both NONE whatsoever. Reply Karen DeCristoforo says: February 24, 2020 at 2:39 pm Warren, can you please explain to me how Bernie can run as a Democrat when he sits as an Independent, how does this work? Reply Warren says: February 24, 2020 at 2:45 pm Same damn question I’ve been asking for years! Reply Des says: February 24, 2020 at 2:46 pm The Democrats probably wouldn’t be in this situation with Bernie if any journalist (and I mean ANY) had the stones to ask him even 4 months ago why his positions on everything haven’t changed in the last 40 years. Why is AIPAC bad but Fidel Castro good? His position on Maduro? His promises to increase the minimum wage from $7.75 to $15? Tax-payer funded healthcare? Free college and university tuition? Green New Deal? No one has challenged him until now on all of these insane ideas. Why the hell not? Now that they’re realizing that he’s probably going to be the nominee they’re finally starting to do the work they should have done a long time ago. He got a free pass for too long both in the media and within the Democratic Party. Reply Miles Lunn says: February 24, 2020 at 3:07 pm How many Americans do you think pay attention to British politics? If they had, shouldn’t have they learned from Corbyn’s recent drubbing. True Johnson is not nearly as right wing or as erratic as Trump, but UK is also more left leaning than US is and should be warning you promise the moon, no one believes you. Trump is probably feeling very good about his chances as he knows things like banning private health insurance, tax hikes on anyone making over 29K (which is most working Americans), banning fracking (say goodbye to winning Pennsylvania), and doubling size of federal government are toxic amongst swing voters. Some swing voters will reluctantly vote Bernie to get rid of Trump but many of those may vote Republican down ballot to act as a check on him instead of a straight ticket. Others will stay home, go for third parties, and some may even plug their nose and vote Trump. Reply Dawn Mills says: February 24, 2020 at 3:27 pm A pox on both Trump and likely Sanders. https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/483844-ill-sit-out-this-presidential-election-because-of-the-yahoos-running Reply the real Sean says: February 24, 2020 at 3:39 pm One thing modern voters are remarkably consistent on is their ambivalence towards plans. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
If I were the Republicans, I would just play that 60 Minutes interview over and over again. What a disaster, and what an insight into how shallow Bernie’s thinking is, on many issues.
“What do we want?”
“More stuff!”
“Who should pay for it?”
“Someone else!”
Steve,
For sure, Sanders has absolutely no more credibility than Trump has on debt and deficits. Read: for both NONE whatsoever.
Warren, can you please explain to me how Bernie can run as a Democrat when he sits as an Independent, how does this work?
Same damn question I’ve been asking for years!
The Democrats probably wouldn’t be in this situation with Bernie if any journalist (and I mean ANY) had the stones to ask him even 4 months ago why his positions on everything haven’t changed in the last 40 years. Why is AIPAC bad but Fidel Castro good? His position on Maduro? His promises to increase the minimum wage from $7.75 to $15? Tax-payer funded healthcare? Free college and university tuition? Green New Deal? No one has challenged him until now on all of these insane ideas. Why the hell not? Now that they’re realizing that he’s probably going to be the nominee they’re finally starting to do the work they should have done a long time ago. He got a free pass for too long both in the media and within the Democratic Party.
How many Americans do you think pay attention to British politics? If they had, shouldn’t have they learned from Corbyn’s recent drubbing. True Johnson is not nearly as right wing or as erratic as Trump, but UK is also more left leaning than US is and should be warning you promise the moon, no one believes you. Trump is probably feeling very good about his chances as he knows things like banning private health insurance, tax hikes on anyone making over 29K (which is most working Americans), banning fracking (say goodbye to winning Pennsylvania), and doubling size of federal government are toxic amongst swing voters. Some swing voters will reluctantly vote Bernie to get rid of Trump but many of those may vote Republican down ballot to act as a check on him instead of a straight ticket. Others will stay home, go for third parties, and some may even plug their nose and vote Trump.
A pox on both Trump and likely Sanders.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/483844-ill-sit-out-this-presidential-election-because-of-the-yahoos-running
One thing modern voters are remarkably consistent on is their ambivalence towards plans.