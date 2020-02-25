CBC want the Hot Nasties: October of Seven Oh

Warren — Musings —

A nice guy, a documentary producer, got in touch with me before the SFH gig at the Bovine Friday night. Said they wanted to use the Hot Nasties tune, October Seven Oh, in a doc. For those who are interested, here’s the song (plus a couple others, Get Away From Me and I Am A Confused Teenager) someone put up on the Internet.

Proving, once again, what I always say to Pierre: the only things we ever did that were eternal are the things we did when we were sixteen.





