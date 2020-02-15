Dear friends

Warren — Feature, Musings —

A request.

2019, as you know, was pretty shitty. The worst.

At the tail end of it, my book Age of Unreason came out. I wasn’t in the mood to promote it, really.

Now I am. It’s 2020, and I’m back among the living. Time to breathe again.

This Friday, February 21, SFH – my band – is playing at the Bovine Sex Club. Some other great bands are playing. We asked to go first, so we can hang out with our friends and dance. It’s the launch of the book, too.

So, my request: come on by and dance and have fun. I’ll sell you a Donald Trump Is An Asshole T-shirt and throw in the book. Records, too. (They’re taking up too much room in the basement.)

I know you’ve got other crap going on. I know. But I would be grateful if you came by and hung out, even for a bit.

Friday, around 9, at 542 Queen Street West. Please come. It will be fun, and great to see you.

W