Why won’t the provincial government tell Walker Industries to slow down?

I know and actively support some of the people involved, so I know this: Walker Industries has made life in Clearview Township miserable. They have dozens upon dozens of huge trucks – dirty, noisy, unsafe trucks – tearing through town, to and from their aggregate facility. Week after week, month after month.

Lately, they’ve hired a bunch of high-priced lobbyists at Strategy Corp. to kill a grassroots effort designed to put a halt to this truck insanity. And Walker is a corporate behemoth that make lots and lots of generous political donations to their pals.

Someone is going to get hurt, or worse. Why won’t the provincial government stop it? That’s a question I plan to ask. Here’s why:



