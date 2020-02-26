02.26.2020 08:16 AM

Why won’t the provincial government tell Walker Industries to slow down?

I know and actively support some of the people involved, so I know this: Walker Industries has made life in Clearview Township miserable.  They have dozens upon dozens of huge trucks – dirty, noisy, unsafe trucks – tearing through town, to and from their aggregate facility. Week after week, month after month.

Lately, they’ve hired a bunch of high-priced lobbyists at Strategy Corp. to kill a grassroots effort designed to put a halt to this truck insanity.  And Walker is a corporate behemoth that make lots and lots of generous political donations to their pals.

Someone is going to get hurt, or worse.  Why won’t the provincial government stop it?  That’s a question I plan to ask.  Here’s why:


