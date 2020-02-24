Musings —02.24.2020 02:41 PM—
Knowing this is coming, what do you do?
You do cheap publicity stunts, in a transparent bid to look somehow relevant, that’s what.
“Dozens of electoral district associations affiliated with the People’s Party of Canada have been deregistered by Elections Canada for failing to meet their reporting requirements, just months after the party contested its first general election.
The PPC captured just 1.6 per cent of the overall vote in the October election and elected not a single candidate — not even party leader Maxime Bernier, who quit the Conservative Party in 2018 to form his own political vehicle.
Thirty-eight PPC electoral district associations (EDAs) were deregistered: 15 in Quebec, 10 in Ontario, 10 in Atlantic Canada and one each in Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia.
…The PPC did not nominate a candidate in 10 of those ridings. In the remaining 28 ridings where the PPC did have a name on the ballot, the party averaged 1.4 per cent of the vote.
Elections Canada deregistered these EDAs for failing to submit a statement of assets and liabilities within six months of their registration, something that’s required of new EDAs. Elections Canada notifies both EDAs and the party when they fail to meet these requirements, giving them 30 days to file or “satisfy Elections Canada that the omission was not the result of negligence or a lack of good faith.”
Once an EDA is deregistered, it can no longer accept contributions or issue tax receipts.”