Musings —02.17.2020 09:20 AM—
Meet you on the barricades
Canada has 49,000 km of rail lines. It has 38,000 km of highways. It has 550 port facilities. Anyone who thinks police can go in and shut down a barricade and solve the problem are dreaming. The protestors can just move to another spot. There are plenty of places to go. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 17, 2020
It would have been helpful to have an indigenous person in a prominent Cabinet position at this precise moment. Alas that person made the unforgivable mistake of following the law, telling the truth and offering competent professional advice. We now know that person was only there for show.