02.17.2020 09:20 AM

Meet you on the barricades

1 Comment

  1. the real Sean says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:57 am

    It would have been helpful to have an indigenous person in a prominent Cabinet position at this precise moment. Alas that person made the unforgivable mistake of following the law, telling the truth and offering competent professional advice. We now know that person was only there for show.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*