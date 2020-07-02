Feature, Musings —02.07.2020 11:19 PM—
This is a big weekend for Ontario Liberals
Delegate selection. How will they choose?
I didn’t see this until a reporter drew this to my attention. It will affect the way some choose.
Ontario Liberals can’t afford @StevenDelDuca.
RT and add your name if you agree we must do better: https://t.co/7SrGyaSVVZ pic.twitter.com/X3GY7uQmMl
— Anybody But Del Duca (@StopDelDuca) February 5, 2020
And they probably will choose him as leader which I am sure both Ford and Howarth are hoping for as he will be the easiest to beat.